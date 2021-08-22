News 4 is on the ground in Humphreys County as new images of the damage left behind from the deadly flooding. Now, the cleanup effort is underway.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - 22 people are now confirmed dead after devastating flooding in Humphreys County this weekend, according to the Associated Press. 

As of Monday morning, at least 20 people are still missing. 

"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.  

Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 15 people dead and around 30 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

The catastrophic flooding happened Saturday after 17 inches of rain fell on the town of Waverly in less than 24 hours, setting a new one-day rainfall record for Tennessee.

Davis said many of the people still missing were in the area most impacted by the flood waters.

"The ones we have missing are mainly from the area of the greatest impact of the watcher when it first came up," said Davis. "From children to elderly is what our deceased is ranging from."

Waverly Department of Public Safety Director Grant Gillespie said the number of missing went down from 40 to at least 20 after posting a list of names on social media.

Humphreys County officials provide an update on Saturday's deadly flooding in the county that has left at least 21 people dead.

Gillespie also said there had been an arrest on Sunday for looting. Someone was caught trying to steal from a business that was damaged from the storm.

Humphreys County Schools announced classes would be canceled this week because of the flooding. Three schools were impacted by the flooding.

Davis said that they are having issues with notifying victims because of the infrastructure issues in the county.

Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will remain open until 5 p.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.

Davis asks onlookers to avoid Waverly if possible. Power still remains out in much of the community and several businesses were damaged by the torrential flood waters.

"If you don't have to come to Waverly, stay home. We'd rather ask you not to come into Waverly if you don't have too," the sheriff told News4 on Sunday morning.

Tennessee officials provide an update on the deadly flooding in Humphreys County after a tour of the area.

The 8 p.m. curfew in Waverly and Humphreys County will remain in place on Sunday.

There is also a boil water advisory in effect for the Waverly water system.

Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations: 

  • YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson
  • Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville
  • Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly
  • Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

The Red Cross has setup an online resource, so flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe. To access this resource, click here

However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Drivers are being told "not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown."

TEMA released their fourth Flash Report before noon on Sunday, highlighting the following: 

  • A Reunification Center for flood survivors is open at McEwen High School from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
  • The American Red Cross has set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource at www.safeandwell.org where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.
  • The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and supporting local assistance and resource requests in the storm-impacted counties.
  • Search and rescue operations, and missions to support human needs, will remain ongoing today.
  • Flood waters are receding and river levels are being monitored.

You can read the full report here. 

Download PDF TEMA flash report

Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone. People should also monitor radio and television broadcasts for information and instructions as well as charge any electronic devices in case of loss of power.

 

