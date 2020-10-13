LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews removed two people from a residential fire in Lawrenceburg early Tuesday morning, according to News4 news partner WLX Radio.
Lawrenceburg Fire, Police and Lawrence County EMS responded to the call for a fire at a single-story family residence on Jackson Street near the Smith Avenue intersection around 4 a.m..
First responders arriving to the scene encountered heavy fire and rescued two victims trapped inside the blaze, according to a statement from the Lawrenceburg Fire Department.
Crews brought the blaze under control within minutes, according to WLX Radio. Two medical helicopters were also called to the scene.
The area has been shut down to traffic while crews continue to work on the active scene.
The condition of the individuals removed from the fire is unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
