NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Haywood Lane, police say.
Fatal single-car crash now being investigated on I-24 east near Haywood Lane. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Haywood Lane exit. pic.twitter.com/eYepF3fYZg— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 8, 2021
TDOT reported the crash as involving multiple vehicles at 8:41 Monday morning.
Metro Police say traffic is being off the interstate at the Haywood Lane exit as investigators work the scene.
All eastbound lanes are currently blocked.
As of 9:54 a.m. Monday TDOT has not estimated a clear time for the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.