NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With some kids doing virtual learning to start the school year, we know school at home can be a little mundane.
This morning we're bringing you the excitement with some at-home science experiments you can do with simple household items.
News4's Justin Beasley is at Vanderbilt with a team of scientists learning something himself!
He met up with the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation to show us three experiments that you can do with your children at home.
