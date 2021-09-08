NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - As COVID cases continue to spike across Nashville, more and more people are reaching for at-home COVID tests - the only problem, many pharmacies are out of stock as they try to meet the high demand.
"[We get] probably five to 10 calls a day asking about them," Emily Broh, at Hermitage Pharmacy said. "They're hard to get ahold of. We just got them back in stock after not having them for maybe a week or two."
Self-COVID tests have received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Through a nasal swab they deliver results in 15 minutes. While difficult to find in-person, they're also hard to buy online. A search of most Nashville pharmacies showed many were "out of stock."
"Recently, we've seen word spread that we have them in stock and they just went off the shelves in a matter of days," Broh said.
If you can't get your hands on an at-home test, Metro Public Health offers free testing regularly. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.
