Asymptomatic tests being offered to local employers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 case numbers are rising and so is the concern over asymptomatic carriers.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s new program aims to help businesses identify those people and put a stop to the spread.

They’re offering asymptomatic testing to help ease employer’s minds.

“The reason this pandemic is a pandemic is because of all of the silent transmission,” Dr. David Aronoff, Director of the division of infectious disease at VUMC, said.

There are more than 9 million COVID cases in the United States and most people still have to go into work.

“If they think they’ve had an exposure or as we’re moving into the fall and people are struggling with allergies, clarifying what that might actually be. That’s the general concern employers are having,” Brent McDonald, senior vice president of employer solutions at VUMC, said.

The asymptomatic testing being offering is different from the rapid, antigen tests.

“We’re using molecular testing, which is sometimes referred as PCR type testing. It is the same very sensitive testing that’s done for people who have symptoms,” Aronoff said.

Nurses from Vanderbilt can either come to the business to provide the testing or offer employers the option to conduct drive-through testing.

“As people want to get more comfortable with moving and getting involved with community activities it’s nice to be able to know you are in fact safe,” McDonald said.

Vanderbilt partnered with PathGroup, who will handle the lab process and results.

“I hope we’re not talking about this a year from now,” McDonald said. “But in the event that we are, we’re preparing for this to be something available to the community for a while.”

If your business is interested in learning more about Vanderbilt’s asymptomatic COVID-19 testing email EmployeeCovidTest.org