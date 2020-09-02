NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning September 1, Asurion will be offering free help to students, teachers and parents within Metro Nashville Public Schools for tech issues they may be experiencing at home.
Anyone looking for assistance can visit their website or call 1-866-463-3773 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Through this service, experts will quickly assist with how-to instructions, questions and tips for boosting internet connection, using Wi-Fi hot spots and adding parental controls to a laptop or tablet.
Additional in-person assistance is available through uBreakiFix.
Asurion’s free School Tech Help Hotline will run through October 5th, to support Nashville Metro Schools’ current virtual school schedule.
