NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In light of the deadly Astroworld festival in Houston, local event security companies are looking at their protocols to make sure nothing like that happens here again. A similar tragedy did happen here back in the late 1980s. Some local security companies said this incident is very similar to a holiday rap festival in 1987 where two people died. Police at the time said people fell like dominos and couldn’t breathe. “Well, it reminds me of 1987,” President of Rock Solid Security Bart Butler said.

Butler was working security at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium back in 1987 around the time two teenage girls lost their lives there following a concert. “What upsets me is a whole lot of it could have been avoided,” someone attending the concert said at the time.

Butler said people rushed the ramp to get to some kind of afterparty, but people had chained the doors shut which caused a pileup. “It is one of those nightmares you hope never happens, especially when it happens at home,” Butler said.

Butler said crowd management techniques have changed here dramatically after that, and other companies like Solaren Risk Management said Astroworld is another huge wakeup call for the industry. “If it was predictable, it was preventable,” Solaren CEO Jack Byrd said.

Byrd said Solaren provides security for several Broadway bars, Pilgrimage and Bonnaroo. “I haven’t known a single festival the entire year that has been overstaffed, I will say that,” Byrd said. “One of the biggest pushes you will see us and every other company do is trying to make sure we have extra people, observers and staff on hand and the right training for those people.”

Events in Nashville are now adjusting like the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Mall. “Add more security so that all their job entails is to be on the tower looking at the crowd,” Deana Ivey with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said. “Not necessarily the SWAT team on gun control, but just someone looking at the crowd and seeing where it needs to be spaced out.”

“This could happen anywhere,” Butler said. “It doesn’t have to be 50,000 people to make this happen. There were only 2,000 people at municipal auditorium. It was all based on the energy, the space and the time.”

In addition to infrastructure and layout, some companies News 4 heard from said they think talent management is also going to be focused on as artists can heighten the energy in the crowd. The more energy, the harder it can be to control.