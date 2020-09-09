NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Drug maker AstraZeneca is pressing pause on global trials of their COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness was reported in one of their volunteers.
According to a statement released late last night, an independent committee will now review safety data.
One local doctor is explaining what the safety review process could now look like for the company and their vaccine trial.
"The company immediately put the trial on pause and an external group will be doing that investigation, trying to determine whether this was a coincidental event, would have happened anyway, or might be causally related to the vaccine," Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University said. "We're not even sure that the person received the vaccine, they could have received the placebo."
The delay for global trials comes a day after an historic joint statement from the CEOs of nine major drug makers, who all pledged not to rush their vaccine candidates or cave to political pressures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.