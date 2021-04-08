We just got new information about about a man who died after wandering away from an assisted Living Home in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say it happened back on February 28th at the J.B. Knowles Assisted Living Home.  Metro Police say they found Michael Walker dead outside the facility, laying on a sidewalk after he left through a hallway door. 

Officials with J.B. Knowles says their alarm door system did not go off when Walker got outside. 

As a result, state inspectors put a ban in place, prohibiting the center from allowing new residents to be admitted as a result.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health lifted their ban after an inspection of the property showed improvements made to the door and alarm system. 

