NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say it happened back on February 28th at the J.B. Knowles Assisted Living Home. Metro Police say they found Michael Walker dead outside the facility, laying on a sidewalk after he left through a hallway door.
Officials with J.B. Knowles says their alarm door system did not go off when Walker got outside.
As a result, state inspectors put a ban in place, prohibiting the center from allowing new residents to be admitted as a result.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health lifted their ban after an inspection of the property showed improvements made to the door and alarm system.
(0) comments
