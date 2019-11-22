FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Anne Riley was chosen to be the new principal for Franklin Elementary, following the transfer of current principal Dr. David Esslinger to the school district's office.
Mrs. Riley has been assistant principal at Franklin Elementary for 8 years, where she was extensively involved in the school activities and operations.
“Mrs. Riley has been a strong and steady presence at Franklin Elementary School over the past eight years,” Snowden said. “There is no question that she understands what it takes to be a school principal and we are excited to see her build upon Franklin Elementary’s many successes. She has played a major role in the school’s many achievements and we are confident she will bring a leadership style that appreciates the school’s long history of excellence with an eye to the potential of what lies ahead.”
Riley has overseen the school's testing, lead planning teams for a variety of areas benefiting students including curriculum, intervention, behavior, as well as organized and planned professional learning for the school staff.
Riley previously spent five years as an assistant principal in Scottsdale, Arizona, and as a teacher for ten years before that in Arizona, Missouri, and Tennessee.
She received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and masters degree in School Administration, both from Lipscomb University.
