NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Assistant District Attorney General Cesar Arbelaez has been fired for violating the office’s “personal use of social media” policy.
According to a letter Arbelaez sent to District Attorney General Glenn Funk, Arbelaez claimed he was facing termination over a private comment he made on Facebook to a friend. In the letter, Arbelaez said he did not break any office policy, nor did he make any remark that would harm his ability to serve as an Assistant District Attorney General.
The Facebook comment stems after a couple, identified as Kyle and Pam Anderson, who have very different political views than Arbelaez, found a comment inappropriate. Arbelaez stated he thinks the Andersons were viewing his Facebook page because of their differing views about the need for police reform in relation to racial disparities, and that they were monitoring his comments to his friends related to the matter.
Arbelaez acknowledged his comments angered Pam specifically, and her telling him he should consider the effect of his comments on her “White” police officer son. Arbelaez told the Andersons he did not mean to offend them and thought the matter would end there after Arbelaez deleted the comment.
Later, as stated in the letter, the Andersons took their displeasure to Funk, who threatened Arbelaez with termination.
Arbelaez then wrote about his displeasure regarding the phone call he had with Funk, calling it “troubling”. Arbelaez claimed he is one of a few minority ADAs and this matter was presented by a White ADA, potentially making his firing seen as discriminatory.
Funk responded with a letter of his own, saying he disagrees with Arbelaez’s defense.
He claimed the District Attorney’s office has had a “Personal Use of Social Media” policy for several years. He and Arbelaez have discussed the policy in staff meetings and training sessions where Arbelaez was present. Arbelaez also signed a copy of the policy on Aug. 3, 2018.
Funk also labeled Arbelaez’s “one of a few minority ADAs” comment, implying discrimination as not just offensive, but “totally inaccurate”.
Funk claims since he took office, he’s increased diversity within the ranks of Assistant District Attorneys by 750 percent. He also claims he continues to recruit and work to maintain a diverse staff of prosecutors.
During Arbelaez time with the office, Funk said there were several opportunities where Arbelaez could have discussed his job performance. Funk even gave Arbelaez the opportunity to resign, which he declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.