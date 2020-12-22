Man charged with assault after shooting in Nashville
 

Thomas Vaden III was charged with felony aggravated assault after the shooting of 56-year-old Randal Faulk. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man originally charged with Aggravated Assault after a November 16th shooting that left a man dead has not been charged with Murder.

21-year-old Thomas Vanden III was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assault after shooting 56-year-old Randal Faulk on November 16.

Vanden, who came to the West Precinct on November 19, gave a statement to police saying he did shoot Faulk, but only after he hit him first.

Elements of the statement from Vanden have since been contradicted by witness information and video evidence.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.