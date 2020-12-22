NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man originally charged with Aggravated Assault after a November 16th shooting that left a man dead has not been charged with Murder.
21-year-old Thomas Vanden III was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assault after shooting 56-year-old Randal Faulk on November 16.
A 21-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Nashville on Monday afternoon.
Vanden, who came to the West Precinct on November 19, gave a statement to police saying he did shoot Faulk, but only after he hit him first.
Elements of the statement from Vanden have since been contradicted by witness information and video evidence.
