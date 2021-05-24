NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When the temperatures rise and the heat returns, it’s essential to take precautions with pets, especially their paws.
On a hot and sunny summer day, such as Monday, the ground temperature can drastically change depending on the surface. With the weather in the lower 90s in middle Tennessee, people can see a patch of grass is warm but not overly hot. However, there’s a drastic change in the temperature when it comes to the asphalt because it’s up well over 100 degrees.
So it’s essential to keep those temperatures in mind if people plan to let their pets outside or go for an afternoon walk in the heat of the day.
That asphalt absorbs more heat, so the temperature rises more rapidly than the area with no pavement.
Before taking out pets, people can use the 5-second rule. Take the back of their hand and place it on their driveway or street. If it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for them.
