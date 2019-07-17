NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee waterways are being invaded by carp, Asian Carp to be exact.
They breed and grow fast and can cause all sorts of problems for fishermen, boaters and the environment.
TWRA, which manages the states fisheries, is using the word invasive. The problem is they want to know where they are coming from. Do they spawn here or travel here?
The Asian carp has found its way to the Tennessee River and now the Cumberland River from the Mississippi River.
They can travel fast and produce young, even faster.
They were used by fish farm operations to clean tanks when they escaped into the Mississippi.
They pose two problems, according to Barry Cross of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
"These fish can easily displace some of the native fish, that's not what we want to hear," said Cross.
The second problem affects boaters. The Asian carp tend to jump out of the water when frightened.
"Because they become startled, they jump. They could weight up to 60 pounds. If they jump three feet, they can hurt someone on the boat and badly injure them," said Cross.
The TWRA is looking to fisherman to help them out. If you’re an angler and reel in a carp nine inches or less, the TWRA wants to know about it.
"If sports fishermen come across one of these fish, we ask they keep the fish, freeze it if they can, and get it to us so we can determine where the fish are coming from," said Cross.
If the fish aren't spawning in Midstate water, here's the battle plan and fishermen are a key component.
"We could use sound barrier, bubble barriers to keep fish from swimming upstream into our water, and we can fish that population down and bring it under control," said Cross.
