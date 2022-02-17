NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The jury announced Friday that they find Ashley Kroese guilty on all counts.
The prosecution called their final witness, Heather Legieza, who tearfully held up a picture of her husband to the jury.
Police charged Kroese with vehicular homicide in Legieza's death. Police said a blood alcohol test showed she was over twice the legal limit. In addition, police said Kroese was driving on the wrong side of the road without her headlights on.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Nashville Crime Lab official, Jaqueya Ogilvie, testified that the blood taken from Kroese showed that her blood alcohol level was at a .166, more than twice the legal limit.
The defense, however, questioned her with a hypothetical situation: If Kroese only drank five standard drinks over the course of the night, which is what some witnesses testified she’d had, what would her blood alcohol be at the time of the test?
“So, what would the bac have been at the time of this wreck according to those calculations,” Lee Ofman, a defense attorney asked.
“Theoretically speaking all of that alcohol would have been eliminated,” Jaqueya Ogilvie with the TBI answered.
So, are you saying that according to what we have discussed, her bac would have been zero,” Ofman responded.
“I’m saying that based on the amount of time that all those drinks were consumed and the amount of time that had passed and that fact that you're eliminating as you're drinking,” Ogilive said. “And the fact that we're saying that these are all standard drinks, standard concentrations on an individual that had some French fries, yes I do think that all that alcohol had been eliminated.”
“It would be zero,” Ofman responded.
“I do think it would probably be zero, yes,” Ogilvie said.
In response to these statements, the state rebutted, saying it was just a hypothetical and there's no telling how many drinks Kroese had that night.
News4 reporters at the trial said the question is how will the jury believe Kroese was intoxicated.
Following the announcement of the verdict, the Brentwood Police Department released this statement:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.