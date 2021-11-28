ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) –Ashland City Fire Department responded to two crashes after drivers attempted to run from law enforcement.
The drivers were killed in separate crashes on Friday and Saturday night.
According to the Ashland City Fire Department, Saturday's crash occurred at Riverbluff Park after the driver failed to clear a curve along the bank of the Cumberland River.
After leaving the roadway, the car entered the water and became submerged.
Water Rescue 138 located the vehicle using sonar. A diver from Cheatham County EMS located the deceased driver and k-9 passenger.
Ashland City Fire Department responded to another crash on Friday night that also involved a driver fleeing from law enforcement.
Friday's crash occurred on South Main Street after a vehicle traveling at high speed left the roadway.
According to the Ashland City Fire Department, the vehicle then crashed through a brick monument sign and came to rest in a bank parking lot.
