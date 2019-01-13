LOS ANGELES (WSMV) -- Ashland City native Caleb Plant fought Jose Uzcategui on Sunday night and won the International Boxing Federation's super middleweight title.
Plant dropped Uzcategui twice in the upset match, unanimously winning the title after 12 rounds.
"I've worked my whole life for this -- 17 years," Plant said after the match. "I buried my daughter in the process of trying to get this belt. I promised her I'd become a world champ and bring her this title. That's exactly what I'm going to come back to Tennessee and do. Nashville stand up!"
Plant was undefeated (18-0, 10 KOs) heading into his first world-title win.
