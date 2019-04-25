ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Ashland City Fire Department responded to the scene of a person who had gone missing and was found inside of a dumpster.
According to Ashland City FD's Facebook page, the person had inadvertently fell into the dumpster and did not suffer any serious injuries.
It's unclear how long the person was in the dumpster before help arrived. Details surrounding the fall are not immediately clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.