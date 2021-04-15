ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham County family is grateful to be alive today, after waking up Thursday to their home and garage on fire.
Fighting the flames for hours, crews worked to extinguish the fire, which started in the garage of the Sutton Lane home just after 4:30 a.m..
Fire officials now tell News4 the home is considered a total loss.
A water line is being run to the end of the road so they can get more water to the fire. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/H2hAPRVhyW— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) April 15, 2021
Wooden palates stacked outside the garage reportedly fueled the flames, which then spread to the right side of the house before engulfing the attic. The flames then spread to the other side of the house.
The family, who all made it out of the blaze without injury, tells News4 this is the second time in two years their home has caught fire.
Sheila Duncan's sister lives in the home. She says it was devastating when the family lost all their memories in the blaze two years ago, and it's painful to see it happen again.
"That’s my brother-in-law’s livelihood that just, I mean, everything that he’s ever worked for just burned down," she said.
While no one was injured, the next steps for the family are unknown.
One bit of relief came from a tow truck, that managed to save the family's Mustang before it caught fire too.
"At this point, they probably don't know what they're going to do — where they're gonna live," Duncan said. "My sister didn't even have shoes on her feet when she came out here."
Getting water to the fire also took some time this morning, as crews had to run about 1,000 feet of line to the nearest water source.
