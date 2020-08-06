NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Keep a close eye on the trees in your neighborhood; they could be the target for an invasive insect called the Emerald Ash Borer.
The Emerald Ash Borer infestation is responsible for killing tens of millions of trees in North America.
"They find a host plant in which to feed on and that insect is very dependent on the ash tree to survive. So it has a strong will to survive and reproduce and that’s the dilemma we face," said David Lynn Cook, UT Institute of Agriculture.
This beetle can kill an ash tree within three years. Here's what you should look out for in your neighborhood's trees.
“if you see the top of the crown thin out a little and some of the leaves are not on the top branches anymore most likely that branches have been damaged, could be damaged by the emerald ash borer larvae," Cook said.
Experts worry if we do not do something now to help stop the spread, every county in Tennessee will have Emerald Ash Borers.
"These insects have spread all through east Tennessee counties, starting in Knox County and they started moving west," Cook said.
Two more Middle Tennessee counties, Hickman and Dickson were just added to the state's list of Emerald Ash Borer quarantine areas.
The quarantine means no one is allowed to move firewood or Ash Trees in this area. State agricultural department officials hope the rule will slow the Emerald Ash Borer from spreading.
For more information on identifying ash trees, click our News Links tab here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.