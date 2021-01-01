NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Christopher "Tripp" Michael Richey III was born at 02:35AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Tripp is being nicknamed the first ever "Tiny Titan", and you can see why:
Meanwhile in Murfreesboro at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Scarlett Renee Comer was born at 06:53AM. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
