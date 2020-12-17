NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas West administered its first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning.
At 11 a.m., Dr. Jeff Mason, an infectious disease specialist, was the first recipient.
“It was easy. It was like getting a flu shot; I didn’t feel it,” Dr. Mason said.
He said the needle for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wasn’t even the most nerve-racking part.
“I was more nervous about everyone in the room than actually getting the vaccine,” Mason commented.
He was one of about 200 frontline workers who received the vaccine Wednesday at Saint Thomas.
Emergency Room nurse, Becky Styll, was second in line – not given much notice.
“My manager asked me yesterday if I would be willing and ready to do it, and I said 100% yes,” Styll said.
“A lot of people thought it would be January at the earliest we’d get something, so having it at this point in December is great,” Dr. Mason says.
Mason says he’ll be back for his second dose in a few weeks. Until then, he expects some muscle soreness and other side effects, but he says that’s proof the vaccine works.
Saint Thomas says about 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed to their three area hospitals. They said they’ll get another shipment for that second dose sometime in the first few weeks of January. They added they expect to get the Moderna vaccine soon as well.
