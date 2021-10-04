NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Ascension Saint Thomas has been named the official healthcare provider for retired NFL players in Middle Tennessee as part of the NFL’s Dedicated Hospital Network Program.
Under this program, eligible former players gain access to a “dedicated network of high-quality medical care providers,” according the press release.
The NFL Dedicated Hospital Network Program went into effect in September 2021 and is administered by Cigna.
Ascension Saint Thomas has specialized in taking care of professional athletics since the start of its partnership with the Tennessee Titans in 1999.
“Ascension Saint Thomas is honored to provide this program to all retired players of the NFL,” stated Tim Adams, President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas, in the release. “We have valued our relationship with the Tennessee Titans for many years and are excited to extend this special opportunity to other NFL retired players living in Tennessee. Our mission at Ascension is to deliver compassionate and personalized care to all and we are proud to be a resource as these players move into the next phase of their careers.”
