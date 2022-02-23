NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Ascension Saint Thomas and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday that they are partnering to increase health care offerings for YMCA members, Ascension Saint Thomas patients, employees of both non-profit organizations, and community members.

As part of this partnership locally, Ascension Saint Thomas will ultimately open and operate sites of care at both the Downtown and Brentwood YMCAs. This news arrives after the Y announced in 2021 a significant planned redevelopment of its downtown campus.

“This is a partnership between like-minded faith-based organizations with a shared vision for building a healthier Middle Tennessee,” said Tim Adams, president, and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas in a statement. “Ascension Saint Thomas is thankful to have found such a well-suited partner in the Y and we are excited to see our work come to life for the betterment of those we serve.”

In 2020, the organization announced plans to combine operations of its Maryland Farms and Concord Road facilities, creating a flagship Brentwood YMCA at the existing Concord Road site. Construction on that renovation and expansion is already underway.

In addition to sharing a physical presence at the two locations, the organizations will collaborate to increase patient and member awareness of, and access to, their already robust slate of existing health and wellness offerings across all of Middle Tennessee.

"The YMCA is excited to begin working more closely with Ascension Saint Thomas to improve access to medical services in two of our most visited YMCAs," said Chris Tointon, president, and CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee said in a statement. "There are obvious benefits of co-locating vital health and wellness services, but this partnership is rooted in shared beliefs that are about much more than convenience.”