NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ascend Amphitheater got their chance to help distraught Bonnaroo fans see some shows.
Saturday would have been the third night Bonnaroo, the yearly music festival. However, the campgrounds were ruined by rain from Ida. The cancelation left thousands of ticket holders with nothing.
Plenty of people from out of town stuck in the Nashville area, so Ascend Amphitheater held a concert with some of the Bonnaroo acts for those impacted.
“We were about 3 hours out when we found out it was cancelled but we had an AirBNB and people were here already,” concertgoer Steve Lumsen said.
“We were sad but it's all about the people anyway," concertgoer Holly Wright said.
The Ascend Amphitheater was a separate ticketed event. Bonnaroo is offering full refunds for all wristbands and tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.