NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dispatcher: “Metro Nashville police, fire and medical.”
Caller: I'm calling because there's a dog in a car.
It happened in the hermitage Kroger parking lot. Firefighters showed up and found two different cars with suffering dogs inside.
Dispatcher: “Can it get up to the crack?”
Caller: “Yeah, it's a standard poodle. It's pretty big. It's standing in the seat and it's sticking its nose out and it's barking a lot.”
Experts warn cracked windows on a cooler day are not enough.
“Even when the temperature may feel cool out, it might be 70 degrees outside- in a car with cracked windows that temperature can rise to 99 degrees within 20 minutes,” Faren Healey with Metro Animal Care and Control says.
We spoke to shoppers in that same parking lot where the dogs were found.
“I mean I just don’t get it. I mean if you have an animal, I would think its common sense. I mean look how hot you get, look how hot we are right now,” Sydnie Morain told us.
As for whether they would utilize the Tennessee law that gives immunity to good Samaritans for any damage caused while trying to rescue an animal from a sweltering vehicle.
“I probably wouldn’t jump straight to that but if that’s what it took to save a life, no question about it. Glass can be replaced, but dogs are our family,” Stephen Hunt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.