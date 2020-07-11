NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The July heat can be dangerous, especially for dogs. News4 found out how you can keep your dogs safe in this hot weather.
We talked to an Kym Iffert at Crossroads Pets today for tips.
First, she says make sure your dogs stay hydrated. Bring portable pop out bowls if you plan to keep your dog outside with you.
When you do go for a walk, make them short and try to keep them off the hot pavement.
“Put your hands down on pavement or sidewalk,” Iffert said. “If you can’t hold your hand hard on that for ten seconds or more, it’s too hot for your dogs too.”
There are balms and slippers you can put on their paws to keep them from burning on the hot ground.
And the biggest tip: never leave them in the sun for long periods of time without supervision.
“And that you’re always kind of watching out for their well-being, making sure that you’re paying attention to if they’re acting differently,” Iffert said. “There could be something going on.”
The canine health foundations lists panting, then disorientation and fast noisy breath as signs of overheating.
Collapsing, convulsing, bright red or blue gums, vomiting, and diarrhea are all possible symptoms too.
