NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As summer approaches for Nashville, so does mosquito season.
Pest companies across the Midstate are getting ready for their return, so News4's Alexandria Adams tagged along with one pest team to find out what they are doing to deal with the pesky insects.
The Metro Public Health Department's Pest Management Team has set up 55 mosquito traps around the region since last month. Pest Management's Jay Dihonov said they use the traps for overnight trapping.
"We collect them on a weekly basis, overnight trapping. We set them up and collect the catchers in the next morning," Dihonov said.
Once collected, they separate the female mosquitoes from the males because they are the only ones that bite.
"That's the only way to identify West Nile in the area. They are one of the major vectors of the West Nile. We're doing land surveys," Dihonov said. "We are looking for standing water, retention ponds, run-off drains. That's the first step we do. We identify problem areas."
Open containers like bottles can also be breeding grounds for mosquitos. It's a good idea to eliminate any standing water around your home. Uncommonly thought of breeding sites ranges from wheelbarrows, fire pits, children's toys, and birdbaths.
