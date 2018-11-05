It's the final countdown. We're just hours away from Election Day in Tennessee.
We're also under a 4WARN Weather Alert as strong storms make their way to Middle Tennessee.
Election officials have plenty of contingency plans in place as the storms move through overnight.
Right now, the biggest concern is widespread power outages and storm damage at polling locations. However, officials say they are ready for anything mother nature may through their way.
Mark Goins, coordinator of elections for the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, says they begin practicing for severe weather plans in June.
“You never know what kind of curve ball you're going to get,” said Goins. “You really just have to plan for things like this and make the best of it."
He says they work closely with counties and municipalities across the state, making sure they have emergency contacts for all utility companies.
“Our polling officials are prepared for this, they train for this, so I would not anticipate any hiccups if we have to use a paper ballot versus voting on machine,” Goins said.
In Davidson County, administrator of elections Jeff Roberts believes a record turnout of early voters is an indicator, we could see long lines Tuesday.
“We've staffed machines, poll officials like we did for the 2016 election, just to try to cut down on the possibility of a long line,” Roberts said. “We expect some lines first thing in the morning, and then last thing in the afternoon.”
All voting machines have a backup battery they can run off of for several hours.
Many buildings are equipped with generators too.
And, as a last resort. “We will look at the next closest location, provide signage, that everyone knows what their options are,” said Roberts. “We want to make sure even if we do have a weather event that we have a successful election.”
For anyone who has changed their address since the last election, go online and look up your street address to make sure you're going to the right polling location.
And to keep up with the weather, download the 4WARN weather app.
