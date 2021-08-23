WAVERLY, TN. (WSMV) - Survivors of the deadly flash flooding through Waverly began picking up the pieces of what the rushing water left behind Monday.

Many of them are returning to see their homes destroyed, or in some cases, completely washed away.

“Nothing is where it’s supposed to be at all,” one woman visiting the area to help clean-up said. “I cannot believe the damage these families have gone through.”

The flash floods, which killed more than 20 people Saturday morning, upended countless lives - but the death count could have been much higher if not for rescue efforts.

Kevin Lofton said he placed a call to an elderly couple in Waverly, urging them to get out of their home. Shortly after, rushing water nearly covered the house.

“He was more than willing to leave when I said you need to get out now,” Lofton said. “And that made me feel really good because they would not be here.”

Like so many others, Lofton spent Monday seeing what he could salvage from the elderly couple’s home. He hoped to find pictures and other sentimental items.

“They’re muddy and stuff, but we feel like some of them can be salvaged and anything they can have as a memory of course, we want them to be able to have it,” Lofton said. “It’s just amazing the power of water.”

As of Monday afternoon, dozens of people remain unaccounted for.