NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Last year during Ramadan, all our mosques were closed and it was such a sad sight because Ramadan is the month of the year where the mosques are at their busiest,” said Sabina Mohyuddin, the executive director of the American Muslim Advisory Council in Nashville.
Mohyuddin explained that people will go to pray at the mosque at dusk and break their fast for the day.
Traditionally, they’d eat dinner their with the mosque sometimes feeding up to 200 people at a time but this year, sunset dinners are still off the table.
Still, Mohyuddin said some mosques will at least provide a date and drinks to break the fast, while telling people to go home and eat dinner.
“Again, there’s still restrictions you know the prayer. Everyone has to stand 6 feet apart, wear masks, have a temperature before they come. Some of the mosques, they have sign up sheets, online sign up for you to go. Others will be on a first come first served basis.”
One practice that will be back this year is the special prayers.
“After the late night prayers, there’s special prayers where the Imam, the leader, will actually recite one-thirtieth of the Qur'an. So over 30 days they finish the entire Qur’an doing the prayers. And so a lot of people will flock to the mosque at that time,” she said.
Typically, those special prayers can go up to two hours, yet Mohyuddin said they’re trying to keep it to an hour this year.
While Ramadan begins, the start of the 30-day celebration to Eid was also when Botan Market was hoping to reopen after the floods from two weeks ago.
In 2010, Botan market was severely damaged and the flooding this year was not kind to the business either. They had to throw out at least $200,000 worth of food and do major restorations to the inside.
“With the community, thankfully, we got a whole lot of help to where that inventory and all the groceries, all the equipment, ice machines, cash registers are emptied out and they just bleached down the whole entire place. They’re doing the construction work right now,” said Helan Tovi whose family owns the market.
She commented that the floors and walls are redone, and new shelving is now going in so they can restock hopefully this week.
“Our main goal was to open the first day of Ramadan, but with so much going on around the market it was just impossible because they wanted to make sure that everything was safe, cleaned out, the flooring was done and complete.”
Luckily, there’s 30 days or Ramadan and now her family is eyeing being ready for Eid when many people in the Kurdish community would buy groceries for their celebrations full of food.
“I want to say max two weeks, so if we can get open before the two weeks that would be awesome but the max two weeks,” said Tovi.
Botan Market still has a GoFundMe page up for help. They’re also looking for more volunteers to help with the fencing and restocking before reopening.
