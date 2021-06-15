NASHVILLE, TN - Airlines have seen a number of unruly passengers this year, with flight disturbances happening on various flights all over the country.

The most recent incident occurred on a plane from LA to Atlanta, where cellphone video captured the moments crew and passengers had to pin down a man who caused havoc on a Delta Airlines flight.

+3 Delta passengers and crew subdue unruly passenger on Atlanta-bound flight An unruly passenger forced a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta to land in Oklahoma City on Friday night, the airline said.

The flight ultimately had to be diverted.

Earlier this month, a man attempted to storm the cockpit on flight from LA to Nashville. That plane had to be diverted to New Mexico.

Man arrested for storming cockpit of Nashville-bound flight to be released from custody The man arrested last week for attempting to enter the cockpit of a Delta flight bound for Nashville will be released to a sober living facility on Friday, according to court documents.

Larry Williams, a former pilot and FAA director said these incidents are dangerous and distracting for pilots.

“The pilots are up there and someone banging on the door and the door is secure and there are all sorts of procedures they have to go through for the pilot to come in and out of the cockpit,” says Williams

He says not only does it pose a safety concern and break the law but it's a ripple effect that affects others.

“Basically, it puts the entire system in a mess due to the unplanned landing and then another take off. And people miss their flights, their connections,” said Williams.

According to the FAA, since January 1, 2021 they’ve received nearly 3,000 reports of unruly behavior by passengers. There's been 2,300 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.

“My opinion is if the mask is the rule, wear your mask. And if you don't want to wear a mask don't fly,” said Terri Marsh, a BNA passenger.

Other passengers News4 spoke with at BNA say overall it seems to be a lack of respect and the problem isn't just on airplanes.

“People have really limited patience these days and I know as things start to open up. You should be relieved, not stressed,” said Mark Musial.

The FAA says they've seen incidents related to alcohol and violence towards flight attendants, as well as abusive behavior in general.

Unruly passengers can face heavy fines or jail time.