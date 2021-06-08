NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Finding a Farm in Davidson County isn’t easy, but there are a few. In West Nashville wedged between Highway 70 and Highway 70 South you’ll find a thriving family-owned one.
Farm to table food transactions can’t get any fresher than when the farm and table are 100 yards apart.
Smooshed in the middle of two busy roads, Sean Daugherty and his family keep growing.
“Yeah about eight years ago I decided that this is what I was going to do," said Sean Daugherty. I wanted a job that would make me stay outside and so far it’s worked”.
Tomatoes and jalapeños are available on a rural peninsula surrounded by two highways.
A few strawberries are still left from spring, as he turns toward summer crops like potatoes and onions. Country-wide family farms are going away and being gobbled up by big corporations. This one isn’t going anywhere even if it isn’t easy.
Sean knows everything depends on the weather. One day you’re good and the next you could be wiped out, but it’s great working with the family. Sean told News4, "We love it”.
