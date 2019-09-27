NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a night, Metro Public Works crews pick up anywhere from 15 to 30 tons of trash from downtown Nashville.
"As you walk up and down the sidewalks of downtown, Broadway, it's just piles and piles and piles of garbage and the smell is horrendous," Mary DiVittorio who lives in Nashville said.
DiVittorio hardly goes downtown anymore. When she does, it's to go to venues like the Ryman for concerts.
In the last year, DiVittorio said the unpleasant sites and smells have become more noticeable.
"It's very disconcerting. It's very upsetting. It's troubling," DiVittorio said.
News4 took her concerns to Metro Public Works.
Assistant Director Phillip Jones said four trucks are downtown at any given time picking up trash twice in a day.
"What used to be busy on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, I don't know that you can tell the difference anymore between Monday through Sunday," Jones said.
He said the trucks are making their routes seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Crews are also sweeping sidewalks and recycling cardboard.
"We have more probably people downtown than we've ever had on a daily and nightly basis," Jones said.
That means more trash.
As for any smells, Metro Water Services said they flush water into certain manholes before any big outdoor events.
That's also the case if we haven't had any rain in a while and if it's been hot.
DiVittorio hopes changes are made.
"This is where we live and it's become very difficult to live here now," DiVittorio said.
Metro Public Works also said things change as the city grows meaning if they see an area with lots of trash constantly overflowing, they'll add trash cans.
You can also help by calling HubNashville at 311 to report any problems.
