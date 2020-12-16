NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There's an influx of people trying to get packages out to loved ones while others are still conducting normal business through the United States Postal Service.
For some, it's been a headache due to the delays of customers' outgoing packages and incoming.
On Wednesday, News 4 Nashville spent some time at the USPS Charlotte Pike location talking with people about their experience.
"I have had to resend stuff out over and over, and I have to keep running back and forth to the post office so I can make sure I have copies all over again that I've already sent off, and it's gotten lost in the system," said Katie Lilly, a USPS customer.
USPS has made it known how the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record number of people using USPS this season has caused major delays. A spokesperson told News 4 the postal service is experiencing employee shortages due to the pandemic. USPS wants people to get their packages in as early as possible to ensure it will be delivered in time.
"I've ordered some stuff off-line and sent it to my house a lot the past month and a half. And every city it's come from, I've just experienced long delays. I have two packages right now that are beyond 15 days. It should have been here in three or four days," said Jerald Armfield, a USPS customer.
Since time is winding down, if you have a package you're trying to fit in for the Christmas deadline, unfortunately, at this point, people will have to pay for priority or faster shipping options if they want their gifts to make it in time.
