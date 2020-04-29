NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Dr. Jeff Trembley is ready to start seeing patients again.
He hasn’t been completely shutdown during the stay-at-home order, still available to treat emergency needs of existing patients, but his office hasn’t been the same.
As the executive order on dental facilities comes to an end, he’s preparing on his own how to best see patients again for regular visits but knows it will be a slow process. One that will mean only one person in an out of the office at a time, temperature checks for all, asking if anyone has had contact with someone with COVID-19 or travelled, and taking an abundance of caution with layers of PPE.
Those layers include a gown, gloves, a face mask, protective glasses, a head covering, a face shield, and feet coverings.
“We have an outstanding number of layers that we’re adding to protect us, protect the front staff, really everybody in the building.” Trembley goes on to say, “we always assume in the health care world that the patients you’re treating are able to infect you. And so with face shields and other few adjustments, I believe we should be ok.”
Even with changes like this that Trembley is choosing to make, there hasn’t been clear guidance on how dentist offices should run after the executive order expires.
“There’s been a lot of confusion. There are governing bodies, there are associations we turn to but don’t really control the legislation, so I think it’s created a lot of confusion and many of the guidelines for a lot of the groups are very similar. So what we’ve done is extracted that from the American Dental Association as well as the CDC so we’re using our judgement to treat and open the practice the way that we feel will be in line with the recommendations and what we feel will be best," he said.
News 4 spoke to Dr. Trembley after the President of the Tennessee ADHA sent this letter to the Governor’s office on April 25 about dental hygienist concerns around the state for how they’ll address lack of PPE and aerosols.
Though Trembley isn’t speaking for any other dental office but his own, he says he’s taking the right steps for his hygienists first by not having them return to work until at least May 18, he’ll also try and take aerosols out of the equation. “As dentistry has modernized, the equipment produces more aerosol. They have ultra-sonic devices that shake very fast that help clean the teeth. So in my practice, we’re putting those on the shelf and we’re going to clean teeth like we did a long time ago with the instruments. We also have high suction HVE that will be placed in the patients mouths to catch any aerosols that may be created… We’re going to try to mitigate the aerosols for our hygienists by having them use hand instruments and protect them the same way I protect myself.”
One hygienist in Middle Tennessee who asked to remain anonymous shared this letter with News 4’s Ryan Breslin:
We are writing to you today because we are concerned for our personal safety at work and for the safety of the patient's that we care for. Per Mayor Cooper’s Roadmap to Reopen Davidson County and Governor Lee’s expiring Executive Order, as soon as May 6th dental offices in Tennessee are planning to open. We understand that dentists as business owners are eager to reopen as they are concerned about finances. However, resuming elective dental services at this time puts the health of both staff and patients at risk. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is still in short supply, and some dentists are expecting their hygienists to work without proper PPE and new infection control training.
Dental Hygienists have the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 of any occupation due to the unique nature of our work. We work in very close proximity to the patient and utilize dental instruments which create high levels of aerosols. These aerosols can suspend the virus in the air for up to three hours potentially infecting us, the rest of the dental team and our patients. It is virtually impossible to have your teeth cleaned without generating aerosols. The aerosols created by Patient A at 8:00 are still lingering in the air and dropping down on surfaces on Patient B at 9:00 and Patient C at 10:00. It is estimated that 50% of people actively shedding the virus are asymptotic. Without the ability to test, we must assume that everyone is infectious per universal precautions.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that dental facilities continue to postpone elective procedures and non-urgent dental treatment until further notice. At this time, there has not been enough evidence-based research to determine a standard set of guidelines for returning to work safely without risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19. Recommendations have been made through the American Dental Association (ADA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) but their information contradicts each other leaving confusion in the wake of worried dental health care personnel who are desperately trying to determine best practices for safe and ethical treatment.
We need more time to develop evidence-based guidelines before jumping into regular business as usual, and we need help getting our message out there. Myself as well as many of my colleagues have already reached out to the Mayor, the Governor, TN Department of Health, and many other offices such as local councilmen to try to get our voices heard; however, we are running out of time.
In this effort of actively working with colleagues to get our message out there, for fear of retaliation from my business owner I have to choose to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.