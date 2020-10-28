LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Amanda Moore never got to a say a proper goodbye to her 87-year-old grandfather.

"They actually had to say goodbye over the nurse's phone," she explained.

At the end of September, he became one of hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose his battle to COVID-19

"They're our greatest generation," she said, "and we're losing them, and it's partly our fault because people will not do what they need to do to protect them," Moore says.

Moore and her family live in Lawrenceburg, one of the rural parts of Middle Tennessee seeing spikes in cases.

"...More patients needing admission with severe COVID disease to our hospital," Dr. Martin Chaney, Chief Medical Officer at Maury County Regional Hospital, explained. They were forced to enact Stage Two of their hospital surge plan on October 23, meaning their ICU was full.

"We made some tough decisions that we had to transfer some of our critical care patients to other facilities that had capacity," Chaney said.

Wednesday, their ICU was full again. 20 of their 26 ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

"The patients we care for are often friends and family," Chaney said. "They're patients that coach our kids in little league and teach our kids in schools."

As of Wednesday, Maury Regional Hospital was treating 53 patients total for COVID in their 220-bed hospital. Chaney said stages three and four are enacted when all other hospitals in the region fill, too, and they're forced to treat patients in beds with limited critical care resources.

"That's a bad day for all of us, if we get to that point."

While, Chaney said, they're far from reaching those stages, he urged everyone to keep up COVID-19 practices to keep it that way.

"Masking, social distancing, watching their small home gatherings," Chaney advises.