NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “It says that it was deposited to my account on April 29th."
Barry Bates can’t seem to find a clear answer as to why his stimulus check is nowhere to be found.
“There’s nothing in there under Frequently Asked Questions about being deposited, but not actually getting it into the account,” Bates said.
Bates says he even tried reaching out to his bank.
“They said they can’t answer any questions regarding the check or the stimulus checks and referred me back to the IRS,” Bates said.
On top of going around in circles, Bates is disabled.
“I’ve got a heart condition. I’ve had open heart surgery. And I’ve been struggling not only with that, but I got a few other medical issues,” Bates said.
It’s why he needs this money. The U.S. House wants to give Americans relief through another Bill called the HEROES Act. But Bates and many in his situation remain skeptical that these potential funds will even trickle down their way.
“I’d just be happy to get the first one,” Bates said.
Bates and others have had zero luck getting in contact with anyone at the IRS. News 4 reached out to the Department today to find out why it’s so difficult for people to get in touch with them.
The IRS released the following statement.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers and tax professionals to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.
To protect the public and employees, and in compliance with orders of local health authorities around the country, certain IRS services such as live assistance on telephones, processing paper tax returns and responding to correspondence are extremely limited. All Taxpayer Assistance Centers remain temporarily closed as are many volunteer tax preparation sites until further notice.
However, many specific taxpayer issues about the economic impact payments are addressed in these comprehensive FAQs that are being continuously updated:
FAQ: Economic Impact Payment Information Center
But for people like Bates, that does nothing to solve his problem.
