NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nine degrees and a whole lot of ice has arrived at Gaylord Opryland for its big winter event.
There are 36 men from China using their skills to create an ice sculpture them around the classic movie The Christmas Story.
In single digits inside Gaylord Opryland’s Event Center, the ice won’t melt as it starts to take shape.
Artist Zhang Xuhong, from northeast China, said it feels like a beach trip to him. Normally it’s 30-below in his hometown. He said through an interpreter he’s happy to be here.
“The temperature is maybe warmer than the temperature in his hometown,” Xuhong said through his interpreter. “They make the sculpture to enrich their lives.”
The plan at Opryland is to enrich your lives too with ice sculptures from experienced, one-of-a-kind carvers from around the world. The finish product with a leg-like lamp on display in November through Christmas at Opryland.
“He’s been working for ice carvers for more than 20 years. When he was a boy, his major was ice carving,” Xuhong’s interpreter said.
An ice carving major who loves what he does, and an interpreter a little to understand, unless she talks about what’s coming.
Ice opens at Opryland on Nov. 8. More than 2 million pounds of ice is used to help tell Ralphie and the family’s story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.