Take a look at many of the country music charts, and you'll see women are nearly missing. One up-and-coming artist says change could come with an evolving musical landscape.
Some songs come quick. Singer songwriter Alyssa Trahan wrote her single "Because I Am a Girl" in half an hour. A section of the song deals with the difficulties of getting country radio play as a female artist.
"I picked up my guitar," Trahan remembered. "I let the words just pour out of me. I was brutally honest. I didn't edit anything. I just said what I wanted to say."
On the Billboard Country Airplay Chart on Friday there were only four female solo artists in the entire top 50.
That lack of female artists on country charts isn't nearly as apparent looking downtown. The faces of country greats Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Reba McEntire are in shop windows and painted across buildings.
"It's like we went backwards," said Trahan. "There were more women on the radio 20, 30 years ago. I've been hearing a lot lately, which is pretty sad, little girls saying, 'why don't I hear any girls on the radio? When are the girls going to sing?' When you hear something like that, it really hits your heart. It's a huge conversation when you are a female singer, songwriter. I don't think anyone has an answer, and that's part of why it's such a struggle. No one knows why it's happening. It's really sad."
That's why Trahan said she's reaching the country music crowd through streaming-music service Spotify.
A Rolling Stone article this week talked about how streams of country music shot up 46% from 2017 to 2018. Reps for Spotify told the magazine they're working to showcase women in country to make changes to their own Hot Country playlist. Women are also vastly outnumbered on that playlist.
Trahan said her goal is simple; do what it takes to get more attention to women rocking guitars.
"Just to see it's opened the eyes of some people, that's all I wanted when I released it," Trahan said of her single. "I just wanted it to make a little difference."
