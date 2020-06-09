The huge crowds of protestors have been delivering a clear message in our city. Someone's also been delivering powerful messages for years. People have been getting those messages without hearing him even speak a word.
The capital. The courthouse. Downtown. Pictures forever capture the moments of history made at these places over the past several days. The pictures capture the people taking part.
Few understand the power carried by an image like artist Omari Booker.
"This studio, this space, I can say exactly what I think, exactly how I think it," said Omari.
You know Omari's work. He has a mural right off Charlotte, a picture of he and his sister as children sitting in their backyard.
"Damali Booker," smiled Omari. "She means the absolute world for sure."
When he takes his brush to canvas, so much of what he creates is informed by his life and his arrest years ago for drug possession.
"I was at Charles Bass Correctional Complex for three and a half years," said Omari. "The people sitting in prison are also part of this 400 year issue in the United States. It's not just the inmate that did it. Society did it."
"That's why I wanted to paint myself," he said, motioning to a large picture he painted of himself from his time in the cell. "I want a viewer to feel like they're standing in front of Omari in that space and understand that's the same Omari you stand with at an art show."
Omari wants his work to give voice to the black community.
"I wrote All Lives Matter with a period on the toe tag of the white corpse," said Omari, showing a painting he did of two bodies at a morgue. "I show All Lives Matter with the question mark on the black corpse."
"Another piece, I'm observing how the opioid epidemic, which has disproportionately affected white people, is being treated versus the crack epidemic which effected black people," he continued. "People get crazy amounts of time. If we're going to punish, let's punish equally, but if a part of justice is mercy, I think treatment and rehab is the proper way to do that."
Omari wants drug reform and change to criminal justice to come about the protests cameras are capturing in his city and across his country.
Omari's sister, the one in that mural so familiar to us, died nearly 20 years ago.
"My sister passed away at 24," Omari said. "She graduated from Spelman and Vanderbilt law school. I think she'd fight for bail reform and criminal justice issues."
Omari wishes he could share with her the way he's been giving voice to so many.
"I think she'd expect no less," he said.
"So, this was written in 2012. It's about the bird that used to land on my window at Charles Bass," Omari continued, reading a poem he wrote.
"It feeds me hope. It feeds my dreams. They're only bars. They're only screens. It's only tears. It's only screams. And to be born, we need these things. So for now, I guess I'm free, my little black friend that visits me. Every morning. Every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.