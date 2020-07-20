NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - An artist and the University of Tennessee are on a mission to paint a mural in every Tennessee county.
The project is called 'Everywhere You Look, UT' and aims to show the statewide impact UT has had in our state over the years.
The lead artist behind the project, Troy Freeman, will paint the UT mural in at least one location in every Tennessee county.
The first few murals have already begun popping up in parts of East Tennessee.
The university hopes to have the project completed by 2030.
For more information or to find out where the mural will be painted in your county, click here: https://bit.ly/2WBSWOh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.