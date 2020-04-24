Artist Harry Underwood's art has been bought by lots of people; he's also different. Terry Bulger paid him a visit.

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield'sHarry Underwood's art creations have been bought by Hollywood movie stars and big name country singers. 

His creations are different, and so is he. 

With house paint on his brush and a backyard art studio, Underwood is hard at work. 

Kicked out of high school for poor attendance, questions have also been asked about his life's path. 

"People always liked my drawings and [have said] I should just be a painter and then I had to figure out a way to do it," he said.

People don't visit these days, but they do in his pedestrian paintings.

"I've been painting these pedestrian paintings for about six years now, and the other day it occurred to me they're kind of special right now because they've become a temporary nostalgia," he said.

