NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee made it official 100 years ago, giving women the right to vote.
The decision touched every state in the country, and in a way two of those states will honor that moment with talent and gratitude.
Sunny Mallarkey came to Music City from South Carolina to paint near the Parthenon; she loves the site and the beauty surrounding her.
The mural she’s working on is a tribute to women’s suffrage and the epic vote in 1920, history then – reality now.
“The 36th state to ratify was Tennessee and it happened right here in Nashville, so that’s why it’s so important that we’re down here doing this,” Mallarkey said.
The finished product hangs in the Hermitage Hotel through November, before moving to its forever home in Virginia.
While Mallarkey is a South Carolina girl with no connection to Tennessee, she chose the create the mural here so you can see what women created here 100 years ago.
All of this celebrates the hard-fought right to vote., where right now, the idea couldn’t be more relevant.
“Four weeks to Election Day and somebody somewhere should be thanking those women,” Mallarkey said.
