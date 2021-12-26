Artist adds character to Nashville bars and restaurants

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An artistic-minded man from Atlanta is changing the interior landscapes inside Nashville restaurants and hotels.
Paul Heller once owned hotels, but now he just wants to give them a little “extra pizzazz.”
Like most everything in Nashville, it all starts with the guitar.
Atlanta's Paul Heller doesn't play them, he'd rather play on them.
With skills in carpentry, electronic lighting and glass work, his work hangs on the walls of restaurants, bars, and man-caves.
"I don't think anyone is making this kind of gift,” Heller said. “It's for the person who has everything.”
Heller never had time for art in his younger days. He was running hotels, not decorating them.
He is a natural-born artist.
Now in his 50s and checked into places he never dreamed he'd be.
