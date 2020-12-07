Sometimes a few lyrics can tell an artist's story so well. Singer songwriter Hope Cassity has hers.
"These loud little songs take the pain down," she sang, guitar in hand.
"Three years ago, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer," Hope said. "I cried a lot by myself, of course. It was shocking. I think I was in slow motion for about a week until it all settled in. I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know it was that bad."
With her chemotherapy treatments, a numbness came into Hope's fingertips, making it harder for her to play her guitar. She came up with something that could help, art.
"Those textures reteach your nerves to fire," said Hope, creating flowers with her fingers on a canvas. "It really pulls all the emotions I can't put into words."
As someone who's found an outlet for something difficult, the stories of her fellow downtown singer songwriters in this pandemic speak to Hope.
"I'm two years out from losing all of my work and know what it was like, I know what it was like to climb out of that hole financially," said Hope. "I actually grieved for my friends when the pandemic hit. They lose their cars or aren't able to make rent and have to get creative. It's really hard to see."
Hope has created an art series with various instruments on canvases. Some of the canvases have words like 'cancelled.' The series tells the stories of musicians who lost work when so many famous venues were shut down earlier in the year. She wants the pieces to have a permanent home somewhere in Nashville to share that when faced with something hard, you find a way to make it better.
"The music does take the pain down," said Hope. "The art does take the pain down."
