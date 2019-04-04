NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Sixth Annual Art on the West Side will be held this weekend at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.
National and local artists will be featured with everything from paintings and jewelry to glass and wood pieces.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Gordon Jewish Community Center.
Event organizers said the event is more about giving back to the community and making sure there’s something for everyone.
“In addition to fine art, we also this year have added the J-POP room,” said Cindee Gold. “None of the items in that room will be over $200 and that is because we really wanted to give a shout out to young people. We want to get them and their families interested in art and we thought that was a wonderful way to draw them in.”
Along with the art, there will also be food.
The event at the Gordon Jewish Community Center will be from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
