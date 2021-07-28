Art in motion: What it takes to become an Olympic gymnast

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gymnastics is probably one of the most beloved events to watch during the Olympics.

“People such as Simone Biles, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak — they are taking something we all have, a body, and that’s it. And they’re making it look like art.”

It’s art in motion, and the training starts for many aspiring gymnasts at Gaby’s Gymnastics School.

Training can start from as young as three-years-old, and up to any age.

The students at Gaby’s are learning from one of the very best: Gabriela Geiculescu.

Geiculescu knows firsthand what it takes to be an Olympian.

“I was on the Olympic team of Romania,” she said. “I trained very, very hard and that was my dream as a child — to be an Olympian.”

Unfortunately, Gabriela suffered an injury right before the Olympic trials, but her passion for the sport never died.

Both she and her daughter Cora help teach gymnasts to the next generation and to those like News4’s Alexandria Adams, who just want to try it out.

To get to even higher levels, Gabriela says you’ve got to have drive.

“Patience, passion, a dream — it’s a fight with you every day. You want to quit so many times,” she said.

As competitive as the sport is, the mother and daughter duo say it’s not about beating the competition.

“Everybody should be competing against themselves,” Cora said. “Never against anybody else.”

