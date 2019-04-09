Art in airport gives travelers to Nashville a lift
If you're looking for a little pick-up before take-off, the Nashville Airport has it for you.
Whether you're coming or going you'll notice there's plenty to look at on the walls. It really doesn't matter what an airport looks like from the outside, but it's the inside that counts.
Take off inside Nashville's Airport happens emotionally long before your plane reaches the runway.
Look around, gallery-quality art is a destination here before the wheels ever leave the ground.
"A lot of people don't go to art galleries, and we're bringing that experience to the traveling public and to the people who might not necessarily go."
Lots of people don't go to Bonnaroo, the summer music fest in Manchester, but the airport's Bonnaroo skylight art offers a funky, forever-young feel.
Cathy Holland's been in those fields.
"Yes I've been, it was phenomenal."
Sure to lower stress, anxiety, security, maybe even put the fun back into flying.
"And they're fun, whimsical, lot of color, decompress and feel part of the exhibit itself."
As the airport grows, so does the art inside. Music City like you've never seen before.
"Absolutely phenomenal, and you can get up close and look at it and see different elements. I'm actually gonna show you catfish that have painted into the mural."
Smart art too, hoping if you're visiting Nashville, you'll return.
"They'll bring family and friends, they'll all come back and enjoy it."
It doesn't matter if you're on Concourse A, B, C, or D; look up, look around and you'll see art.
